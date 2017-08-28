

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Record crowds cheered the world’s best golfers at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people packed the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club for the CP Women’s Open. Sung Hyun Park won the title, with Smiths Falls’ native Brooke Henderson finishing tied for 12th.

Fans lined the fairways all weekend to cheer on Henderson and her caddy, sister Britt Henderson.

“I’m so proud of her. Once in a lifetime chance to get to see her today,” one fan told CTV Ottawa on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Henderson shot a course record 63 on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after her round on Sunday, Henderson said “the crowds were incredible, and to have that support behind me from the very start, Monday, when they were out here following me and cheering me on, it was so amazing.”

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario was the big winner this weekend at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Canadian Pacific donated $2 million to CHEO for a renovated catheterization lab and interventional suite at CHEO. The donation is the result of several fundraising efforts of the CP Has Heart Campaign. Through CP Birdies for Heart, CP contributed $5,000 for each birdie made by a player on the 15th hole during tournament play.

Henderson announced during the tournament that her foundation will give $5,000 to CHEO.