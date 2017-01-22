

Thousands of residents took to the streets Saturday for the Ottawa Women's March on Washington.

The march started with speeches at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street before winding down Laurier on its way to the Bronson Centre.

"Even though it was a democratic election, there are a lot of people concerned about what it means for the next four years and what it means for women's rights and for a number of different groups out there," said Catherine Butler, one of the march's co-organizer.

Butler said organizers were pleasantly surprised to see so many people turn out. Early estimates suggested more than 3,500 people were in attendance, but police later estimated that number was actually anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000.

The march was organized in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, which was initially planned as a peaceful protest of Donald Trump’s electoral victory. The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 people according to city officials -- apparently more than Trump's inauguration drew on Friday. It was easily one of the biggest demonstrations in the city's history, and as night fell, not a single arrest was reported.

Turnout in the capital was so heavy that the designated march route alongside the National Mall was impassable.

The Ottawa march was one of more than 650 sister marches organized in about 60 different countries. 31 Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Halifax and Vancouver, held marches.

With files from the Associated Press.