Excitement is building as the countdown begins for Ottawa's NHL outdoor rink at TD Place this month. Later Monday morning, a 53-foot trailer will roll into Lansdowne Park with the world's largest mobile refrigerated unit.

The Ottawa Senators will host a historic game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, December 16.

Construction is underway for the 2017 Scotiabank NHL 100 Classic that will transform the field and bring tens of thousands of fans to celebrate another of Ottawa's 2017 special events.

It doesn't stop there, the Ottawa 67's and Gatineau Olympiques will play on the NHL rink on Sunday, December 17, the following day at 3 p.m. The OHL outdoor game will be the first of its kind played in Ontario.