

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa shoppers can now have beer delivered to your home.

The Beer Store will launch home delivery in Ottawa today as part of its “Beer Xpress” e-commerce platform.

Shoppers can visit BeerXpress.ca to place an order and select the items they want. It will be delivered to your door within two hours.

Home delivery will be available at select locations in Ottawa and there is a delivery area (see graphic below.)

The base delivery fee for Ottawa home delivery is $9.75.

The Beer Store says home delivery is being launched as a pilot project in Ottawa and Scarborough.