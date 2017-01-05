

CTV Ottawa





Police say a car crashed into a west Quebec home after the man behind the wheel was texting and driving.

The crash happened on Dec. 23 around 5:40 p.m., according to MRC des Collines police. The driver was on Gorman Road in L’Ange-Gardien, just west of Buckingham. The car ended up crashing into a home on Donaldson Road.

No one was injured, but the 40-year-old driver was issued a $127.00 fine and four demerit points.