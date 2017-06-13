Ten firearms stolen in Petawawa
Rifles are pictured under lock and key at the Shooting Edge in Calgary in this 2010 file photo. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 2:27PM EDT
The OPP in Petawawa is investigating several break-ins that have netted thieves a total of ten firearms.
Police say three storage units were broken into sometime overnight on June 3rd, and two rifles and a shotgun were among the items taken.
They include a Remington 700 bolt action rifle with Leupold Scope, a Mosin Nagant 7.62 X 54 bolt action rifle, and a CIL 12 Gauge single-shot shotgun.
Then last weekend, a home on Petawawa Boulevard was ransacked.
Three shotguns and four rifles were taken.
They include:
- 12 Gauge shotgun - pump action
- 12 Gauge shotgun - break open
- 22 caliber/16 Gauge over/under - break open
- 22 caliber Marlin lever action rifle
- 308 caliber Savage lever action rifle
- Two 30-30 Winchester lever action rifles
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Petawawa detachment of the OPP at 613-735-0188 or the Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).