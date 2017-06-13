

Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA





The OPP in Petawawa is investigating several break-ins that have netted thieves a total of ten firearms.

Police say three storage units were broken into sometime overnight on June 3rd, and two rifles and a shotgun were among the items taken.

They include a Remington 700 bolt action rifle with Leupold Scope, a Mosin Nagant 7.62 X 54 bolt action rifle, and a CIL 12 Gauge single-shot shotgun.

Then last weekend, a home on Petawawa Boulevard was ransacked.

Three shotguns and four rifles were taken.

They include:

12 Gauge shotgun - pump action

12 Gauge shotgun - break open

22 caliber/16 Gauge over/under - break open

22 caliber Marlin lever action rifle

308 caliber Savage lever action rifle

Two 30-30 Winchester lever action rifles

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Petawawa detachment of the OPP at 613-735-0188 or the Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).