Ottawa Police have arrested a 16-year-old woman in connecton to a homicide on MacLaren Street.

The young offender turned herself in to police on Friday, May 26, 2017. She was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to the death of nineteen-year-old Ahmad Afrah.

The youth cannot be named because of her age.

Afrah died on Monday, May 15th after falling from a high-rise balcony on MacLaren Street, just west of Bank Street. Liban Gure, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with Afrah's death.

A 16 year old male is still wanted, as well as 20 year old Daniel Jean Charles.

Afrah’s death is the city’s third homicide of 2017.