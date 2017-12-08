Teenage pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven
A 16-year-old girl suffered minor lower-body injuries after being hit by a car.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 10:12PM EST
Ottawa Paramedics say a teenage girl was taken to CHEO Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven.
Ottawa Police say the 16-year-old girl was hit on Jockvale Road, just northwest of Strandherd at around 6:00 p.m.
She suffered minor injuries to her lower body, according to Paramedics.
This comes after a man in his 50s or 60s was hit by a pick-up truck downtown Friday morning, which was the sixth case of a pedestrian being hit by a car this week.