

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a teenage girl was taken to CHEO Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven.

Ottawa Police say the 16-year-old girl was hit on Jockvale Road, just northwest of Strandherd at around 6:00 p.m.

She suffered minor injuries to her lower body, according to Paramedics.

This comes after a man in his 50s or 60s was hit by a pick-up truck downtown Friday morning, which was the sixth case of a pedestrian being hit by a car this week.