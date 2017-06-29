

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Your Uber ride will be more expensive starting Canada Day.

The Federal Government’s budget included imposing the HST/GST on all ride-sharing rides.

Starting July 1, the 13 per cent sales tax will be added on top of the Uber fare.

On its website, Uber provides material support on tax obligations for drivers. All drivers must register for a business number and HST/GST account. Drivers will receive the HST/GST as part of their weekly payment, and they will be required to submit the HST/GST tax returns.