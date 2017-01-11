

CTV Ottawa





Here’s something you might hear at a typical restaurant, “Table for four?”

Here’s something you might hear in Ottawa this summer, “Table for a thousand?”

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, Ottawa 2017 has announced an epicurean feast of epic proportions.

Called Canada’s Table, it will be a four course dinner complete with wine pairings served to a thousand people seated at a single, open-air table. The table will measure a thousand feet and will span the length of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.

It will take place on August 27th.

The event is the brainchild of Ottawa Restaurateur, Stephen Beckta, who first came up with the idea two years ago. “I really wanted to celebrate the greatness behind Canada’s culinary scene, the wine, the hospitality.”

Canada’s Table will feature the skills of ten top local chefs and ten top chefs from across the country. Beckta is partnering with Ottawa catering company Thyme and Again to help with the logistics of serving a thousand people.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Proceeds will be used to aid local and national food security causes.