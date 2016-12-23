

CTV's Eric Longley borrows from a traditional Christmas poem to look at the tradition of last-minute Christmas shopping. He calls it "The Race Before Christmas."

T’was the race before Christmas and all through the mall

Last-minute shoppers had slowed to a crawl



“It's so crowded,” said one shopper at Ottawa's Rideau Centre.” Too many people are here. It feels like it's too much. I should have done it online.”



The sale signs were hung in the windows with care

Knowing flustered, frantic shoppers soon would be there



“I haven't done any of my Christmas shopping yet,” admits another shopper.



The children were dragged along, dressed way too warm

While the ‘Christmas oblivious’ held true to form



“What's today?” asked one father with a young child in a carrier. “Today's the 23rd. Okay, I'm not that late. I still have two more days left.”



For some, it's tradition to hold off and wait

They like going shopping at this very late date



“I'm actually early,” said one man shopping with his family. “It's usually the 24th we go out on.”



For others it's simply poor organization,

A Christmas tradition called… procrastination



“I'm totally disorganized and behind,” said one young woman. “Everything's spur of the moment.”



For some it's no pressure. They're just here for the thrill,

Flaunting their superior time-management skills



"I have all of mine done now. Some of us are just starting,” said a woman, nodding to her shopping companion, who then tried to hide her face with a coffee cup.



For others, this is a return to the store

For that last-minute bargain they just can't ignore



“I came a little bit earlier,” said one young woman, “But there were a lot of sales which, was good. There was like 50 per cent off at almost every store.”



Whatever the reason, the shoppers are here

On the busiest shopping day of the year

Hopefully, they'll find the gift that's just right.

Merry Christmas, happy shopping and to all a good night.