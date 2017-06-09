

Two people facing charges in connection with a swarming in the ByWard Market last month have turned themselves in, Ottawa Police said Friday.

Shahinaz Chol, 25, and Cynthia Nathan, 19, have been charged with one count of robbery.

The alleged incident happened on May 20. Police say a woman was approached by two other women on George Street near Dalhousie Street. One of the suspects grabbed the person's purse and fled with the person's phone.

No one was injured.