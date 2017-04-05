Suspicious male in blue minivan approached young girls in Blossom Park
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating reports of a suspicious male in the Blossom Park area in south-east Ottawa.
Two 13-year-olds say they were approached by a driver in a blue minivan around 4 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 24, 2017. It happened on Kingsdale Avenue at Eighth Street.
The driver reportedly rolled down his window and offered the teens some candy. The kids ran away and the van was seen heading toward Conroy Road.
The suspect in the vehicle is described as a male, about 40 to 50 years old and Middle Eastern. He is thin with yellow crooked teeth and a pointy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
