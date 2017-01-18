

Ottawa Police





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit is investigating a series of recent convenience store robberies and is seeking the public's assistance to identify two suspects.

Between January 9 to 13, 2017, a series of four convenience store robberies has occurred across the city:

January 9, 1:45 am at the 1000 block of Merivale Road

January 10, 4:55 am at the 2000 block of Montreal Road

January 12, 1:10 am at the 1000 block of Pleasant Park Road

January 13, 6:10 am at the 1000 block of Merivale Road

On each occasion, a demand was made for cash and/or cigarettes by the same suspect. On multiple occasions, a second suspect was seen. That suspect remained by the door and is believed to have kept watch. To date there have been no injuries. On one occasion a knife was brandished, and on another, a bottle.

The suspects are described as follows:

#1-Black male, early 20s, medium height, thin to medium build, dark longer curly hair. He has been noted to wear a black coat, with a fur-lined hood, a grey hooded jacket underneath, grey pants with white vertical stripes up the legs, tan coloured boots.

#2-Male, 30's, dark complexion, medium height, larger build.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies, these suspects, or any other robbery, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.