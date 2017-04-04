Suspects sought in daytime break-and-enter on Trillium Avenue
Police suspect these two men broke into a home on Trillium Avenue last month.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:23PM EDT
Police are looking for two suspects in a brazen daytime break-and-enter in the west end.
Two men forced their way into a home on Trillium Avenue sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on March 1, police said in a news release.
Police say the men may have taken a wallet, but were only in the home for a short time and may have been scared off. The incident wasn't reported to police until March 26.
The suspects are both white men, one is taller with a slim build and the other is shorter with an average build.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Clarke MacArthur returning to Senators lineup
- Suspects sought in daytime break-and-enter on Trillium Avenue
- Police looking for man accused of breaking into west-end high schools
- Police looking for witness in Merivale Road fatal collision
- Devontay Hackett sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 12 years