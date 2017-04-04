

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for two suspects in a brazen daytime break-and-enter in the west end.

Two men forced their way into a home on Trillium Avenue sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on March 1, police said in a news release.

Police say the men may have taken a wallet, but were only in the home for a short time and may have been scared off. The incident wasn't reported to police until March 26.

The suspects are both white men, one is taller with a slim build and the other is shorter with an average build.