OPP arrested two suspects following an incident on Highway 401 in which police fired shots during a pursuit Thursday evening.

Police say the incident began at 5 p.m. on the highway just west of Brockville.

Two males were arrested.

Social media reports indicated that shots were fired at police.

OPP confirm it was police, not the suspects, who fired shots during the chase.

There were no serious injuries.

Highway 401 westbound at Brockville was closed for several hours as OPP investigators collected evidence at the scene.

The chase finally ended east of the Long Beach exit to County Road 2.

Police used a spike belt and a rolling block to stop the vehicle.



