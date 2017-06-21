

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for a suspect after a Kanata fast food restaurant was broken into earlier this month.

A man forced open the door of the restaurant in the 600 block of Eagleson Road and stole various items inside overnight between June 6 and 7, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5-foot-6, 140 pounds and clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655.