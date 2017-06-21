Suspect sought in Kanata fast food restaurant robbery
Police are looking for a suspect in a break-and-enter at a Kanata fast food restaurant. He is described as a white man, about 5-foot-6, 140 pounds and clean shaven.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:04PM EDT
Police are looking for a suspect after a Kanata fast food restaurant was broken into earlier this month.
A man forced open the door of the restaurant in the 600 block of Eagleson Road and stole various items inside overnight between June 6 and 7, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5-foot-6, 140 pounds and clean shaven.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655.