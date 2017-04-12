

CTV Ottawa





Police are looking for a suspect in a morning convenience store robbery on Carling Avenue last month.

A masked man entered the store on Carling near Ritchie Street around 8:30 a.m. on March 28, police say. The man demanded cash and said he had a knife.

When the store clerk tried to chase the man away, he got behind the counter and grabbed the tray from the cash register, then fled.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was last seen running along Grenon Avenue. A knife was found behind a nearby apartment building.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9 thin man, English-speaking with no accent. He was wearing a dark bandana covering the bottom half of his face.