An Ottawa man has been charged in relation to a string of retail robberies after he was arrested last week.

Police say a suspect entered a convenience store at Place D'Orleans mall on Feb. 10 carrying a knife and demanding cash.

He fled empty-handed, but was spotted days later on an OC Transpo bus. He was charged Feb. 13.

Police have now charged the man in relation to six other robberies dating back to November.

The first four alleged robberies happened on consecutive days, from Nov. 1 to 4.

The LCBO at College Square on Woodroffe Ave., a gas station on Rideau Street, a motel on Montreal Road and a convenience store on Cumberland Street were all robbed, police say.

Then, on Jan. 9, a Rideau Street convenience store was robbed. And on Feb. 7, a clothing store on Bank Street was robbed, police say.

Kevin Magoffin, 34, is charged with seven counts of robbery, six counts of possession of a weapon, and two counts of wearing a disguise, among other offences.

He's due to appear in court on Wednesday.