Ottawa Police say one man faces charges after Tuesday night's stabbing in Lowertown that sent one man to hospital. Paramedics say a 37-year-old male victim was initially in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable but serious condition at the Trauma Centre.

A 911 call from the area of Guigues Avenue and Cumberland Street came in at around 8:05 p.m. The intersection is just north of Raphael Brunet Park.

Paramedics say the man was treated at the scene for “significant blood loss” before being taken to hospital.

Ottawa Police continue their investigation.