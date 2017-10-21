

Ottawa Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with a downtown gas station robbery.

A man walked into a gas station on Rideau Street at King Edward on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police.

He told the clerk that he was carrying a knife and kept one hand in his pocket, police say. There was a brief struggle before he got the money and took off.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Elliot Hudson is charged with robbery and two counts of breach of recognizance. Hudson appeared in court Saturday morning. His next court appearance is on Oct. 24.