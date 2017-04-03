Suspect arrested in homicide on Tyendinaga-Mohawk First Nation Territory
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 11:42AM EDT
TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, Ont. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide on the Tyendinaga-Mohawk First Nation Territory.
The Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Napanee says the Tyendinaga Police Service received a 911 call early Sunday morning about a man being injured at a residence.
They say 43-year-old Ken Ferrill was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem to determine how he died is scheduled today at the Ottawa Hospital.
Police say a 25-year old man was arrested in the case on Sunday and is currently in custody.
However, the suspect's name hasn't been released, and there's no word yet on charges.