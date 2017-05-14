

CTV Ottawa





This Mother’s Day is a special one for LeeAnne Lock who joined in on the annual Breast Cancer Walk with her family by her side.

Lock was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. She underwent surgery in March and is set to begin chemotherapy on Wednesday. Through all of the ups and downs related to treatment Lock said her family is what keeps her strong.

“They’re my God sent… when my anxiety hits I look at pictures on my phone and it’s totally gone.”

Lock took part in the walk at Walter Baker Park in Kanata with her two daughters, her grandchildren, a sister, and friends.

This year’s event is the first to take place outside.

It was organized by Mark Fillier who said his own wife, Rebecca, was diagnosed in December 2015.

“My wife was diagnosed with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer… I wanted to fix it and couldn’t so I decided to do the next best thing and support the cause,” he said.

Money still needs to be calculated but the fundraising goal for this year’s event is expected to be between $10 to 15-thousand.