About 100 members with Overdose Prevention Ottawa (OPO) stormed into the lobby where councillors’ offices are at City Hall to hand over 600 letters of support, written by those in favour of keeping the illegal supervised injection site open.

The group claimed they had a meeting with the councillor for the Lowertown area, Mathieu Fleury.

A representative with the councillor greeted the group and asked if a few members wanted to have a meeting with Fleury – but OPO members refused, demanding he come out to the lobby.

After 30 minutes of waiting, and chanting in the lobby, eventually the group provided the letters to staff and left.

“I’m feeling pretty offended right now, there’s a huge lack of regard for the people that are dying in our neighbouhoods, and in our city, and in Mathieu Fleury’s ward, and the fact that we had an appointment here at 1:15p.m., and that he won’t show his face is cowardly,” said Leila Attar, a recovered addict and advocate for overdose prevention.

OPO is a group of volunteers who run a pop-up supervised injection tent out of Raphael Burnet Park where they monitor users, and provide Naloxone if necessary. Since they started operating on August 25th, they said they have supervised more than 1000 people.

Recently, Ottawa Public Health opened a legal version of the same site out of a building on Clarence St.

Mayor Jim Watson and Councillor Fleury have been open about wanting the pop-up site to close now that the official site is active.

“What is taking place in a city owned park is illegal, we don’t have any idea what king of medical supervision is at that site, we know the site that we are operating with Ottawa Public Health is legal, it’s been sanctioned by health Canada, it’s not disrupting a neighbourhood,” said Mayor Watson.

“This group had no consultation, they just showed up in a park and I don’t think that’s fair to the neighbourhood”.