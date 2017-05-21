

A popular summer staple is back on in the capital. This weekend, Nokia Sunday Bikedays kicked-off with a one-day only bonus loop of confederation Boulevard in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The loop which wrapped around Sussex Drive, Wellington Street, Laurier Street in Gatineau, the Portage Bridge, and the Alexandra Bridge was well received by cyclists excited about the addition. While drivers stuck in traffic blamed the closures for lengthy delays.

“It’s been a good half hour,” said one driver. “It’s horrible… I’m not enjoying it.”

Police were posted along the route to assist drivers throughout the afternoon.

The regular Sunday Bikedays route includes 50 kilometres of car-free road along Colonel By Dr., the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, and the Sir-George Étienne Cartier Parkway.

Sunday Bikedays will run until September 3rd. For more information on the even click here.