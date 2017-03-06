Strike over at Carleton University, tentative deal reached
Union members from CUPE local 4600 walk the picket line at Carleton University in Ottawa on the morning of March 6, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 7:34AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 11:55AM EST
After an hour of walking the picket line, CUPE 4600 has announced a tentative deal between the union representing contract instructors and teaching assistants with Carleton University representatives.
Contract talks broke down before the midnight deadline last night, the strike started at six o'clock this morning at the Bronson Street entrance. It is reported OC Transpo buses would not cross the lines. At this stage, no details of the deal have been released, the union still needs to ratify the deal.
