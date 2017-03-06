

After an hour of walking the picket line, CUPE 4600 has announced a tentative deal between the union representing contract instructors and teaching assistants with Carleton University representatives.

Contract talks broke down before the midnight deadline last night, the strike started at six o'clock this morning at the Bronson Street entrance. It is reported OC Transpo buses would not cross the lines. At this stage, no details of the deal have been released, the union still needs to ratify the deal.