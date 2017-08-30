

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





On-street parking spots will return to York Street in the Byward Market after Inspiration Village closes next week.

The Ottawa 2017 signature event is set to close on Monday. In a statement to CTV News, the city says it plans to re-establish street parking on York Street by September 20th after the exhibit is removed.

The city eliminated 92 parking spots in the ByWard Market for Inspiration Village. The exhibit included 41 sea containers showcasing Canada’s provinces and territories. There is also a giant OTTAWA sign for visitors to take a photo.

Some ByWard Market businesses were angry the city eliminated on-street parking spaces for the event, saying the lack of parking spaces hurt business.

The ByWard Market BIA set-up Valet Parking for visitors earlier this month. Councillor Mathieu Fleury introduced a motion to allow temporary valet parking, saying Inspiration Village and Ottawa 2017 had temporarily reduced the number of available parking spots in the market area.

Ottawa’s Manager, Right of Way, Heritage & Urban Design Services Court Curry says “stakeholders have provided the City with feedback regarding how we can improve the ByWard Market experience for visitors and residents alike. As a result, the City is currently reviewing this feedback and will be consulting with stakeholders, including local businesses, on any possible changes.”