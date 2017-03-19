

CTV Ottawa





If you take STO you’re being advised to make alternate arrangements Tuesday as drivers are set to hold another one-day strike.

The union representing bus drivers and maintenance workers announced plans to hold rotating one-day strikes to back demands for a new contract.

The first of the rotating strikes was held on Thursday. The union has promised to give riders at least 24 hours notice.

500 parking spaces will be opened up at the Robert Guertin Arena for riders.