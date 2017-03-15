

CTV Ottawa





STO riders are going to have to find a different ride on Thursday.

The Gatineau transit service says the union representing its drivers and maintenance staff is following through on a threat to hold rotating strikes, starting Thursday, March 16th.

The move comes after the latest attempt at contract negotiations broke down Wednesday afternoon.

The rotating strikes escalate existing job action that has already seen some STO routes cancelled or delayed.

STO says 500 parking spaces will be made available on Thursday at the Robert Guertin Centre at 125 rue de Carillon.

The union has not yet indicated what other days might be affected by the rotating strikes.

STO is asking customers to check its website at www.sto.ca for updates.