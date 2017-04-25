

CTV Ottawa





You may not be able to get a hotel room in Ottawa for Canada Day, but there's plenty of space at the city's planned urban campgrounds.

Spots at the 10 city facilities designated for camping for the July 1 celebrations haven't come close to filling up.

Tom Brown Arena in Hintonburg is the most popular urban camping choice so far; more than 30 sites have been sold there.

But others further afield, such as the Ray Friel Recreation Complex on Tenth Line Road or the Nepean Sportsplex on Woodroffe Avenue have garnered less interest.

But overall, only 41 spots out of 235 across the city have been booked.

The city also says only 19 RV sites out of 336 available have been sold so far.

Fees for camping range from $220 for a three-night stay in a tent to $1,130 for a five-night stay in an RV.