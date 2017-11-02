

CTV Ottawa





Stephen Leacock Public School in Kanata is closing today due to recurring plumbing issues that are considered weather related. The Ottawa Carleton Public School Board made the announcement Thursday morning. Parents are asked to collect their children from the school as soon as possible, staff will remain onsite until all students are picked up. All staff and students at 25 Leacock Drive are safe. Both the school and the Extended Day Program will be closed for the remainder of the day.