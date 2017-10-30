

There was a big turnout this weekend for the latest art installation to come to the capital: Lord Stanley's Gift Monument.

The public work of art marks the 125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup and Canada's 150th birthday.

Lanny McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Hockey Hall Of Fame says he cannot image it being any other monument than this one.

“This is absolutely fantastic. It tells the story. With all the curves of the actual cup that is behind me, it talks about the game of hockey. It's not straight lines. It’s curves, and all over the place. I think it's ideal, it's fabulous, and what a great tribute to the game." McDonald said.

The monument is expected to become one of the most prominent new landmarks in the capital. You can find it at the corner of Sparks St. and Elgin St.