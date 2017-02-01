Stabbing at downtown night club
Barbarella's Cabaret on Queen St. in Ottawa where an employee was stabbed outside after an altercation on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:47AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:23AM EST
A 44-year-old man remains in stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside a strip club on Queen Street Tuesday night. Ottawa Police say an altercation happened between two employees and a suspect inside the club that spilled outside onto the street around 11 p.m. Officers say one of the employees was slashed in the back and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One man remains in custody and Police continue to investigate with information on possibly more suspects.
No charges have been laid