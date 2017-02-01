

A 44-year-old man remains in stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside a strip club on Queen Street Tuesday night. Ottawa Police say an altercation happened between two employees and a suspect inside the club that spilled outside onto the street around 11 p.m. Officers say one of the employees was slashed in the back and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One man remains in custody and Police continue to investigate with information on possibly more suspects.

No charges have been laid