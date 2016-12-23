

CTV Ottawa





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a possible winter storm late Christmas Day or early Boxing Day.

Forecasters are calling for a few flurries Christmas Eve, and a sunny Christmas Day.

But things could changed Christmas night. A Colorado Low will move into our region. According to the statement, it's forecast to bring a wintery cocktail of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain for many regions including much of Northeastern and Eastern Ontario overnight into Boxing Day.

The precipitation is expected to change to rain Boxing Day.

The statement comes amid one of the busiest travel times of the year. Motorists are advised to be prepared for difficult driving conditions when traveling to or from family visits, or to do Boxing Day shopping.