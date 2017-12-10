

The first major snow storm of the season is taking aim at Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will move into Ottawa tonight. A general snowfall of 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to start around midnight and end by Tuesday night.

Heavier accumulations are expected between Belleville to the Kingston region. That area could see up anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew and Arnrpior are likely to receive 5 to 10 cm of snow. Toronto could see up to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday evening.

The storm is expected to produce poor driving conditions, and untreated roads may become slippery. Air Canada is warning the snow could cause flight delays at the Ottawa International Airport and Toronto's Pearson Airport.

Ottawa received 5 cm of snow over the weekend, turning the capital into a winter wonderland.

Police reported a few collisions on Ottawa roads Saturday night.