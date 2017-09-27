

A special farewell was held Wednesday for Governor General David Johnston.

The Canadian Armed Forces paid tribute to their 28th Commander-in-Chief during a military parade at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. There was also a CF-18 fly-past and a 21-gun salute.

Johnston inspected the Guard of Honour. In an address, he thanks the Armed Forces for their service to Canada.

“What an enormous privilege it has been to serve as Commander-in-Chief of Canada over the past 7 years,” says Johnston.

The Governor-General spoke about the importance of wearing a uniform and the devotion to service it represents. “I have always had the most respect for what each of you does for Canada and what veterans have done throughout our history.”

Johnston officially leaves his role as Governor General on October 2nd.