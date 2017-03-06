

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa Police Constable faces three charges in connection with the July 24, 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Abdi died following a struggle with two poilice constables in Hintonburg.

He was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The Special Investigations Unit, the provincial police watchdog, has charged Constable Daniel Montsion with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Constable Montsion is expected to make his first court appearence March 29, 2017.

SIU investigates police conduct in cases which involve injury or death.