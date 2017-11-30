

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person is in hospital in serious, but stable condition after a shooting in Ottawa’s south-end.

Ottawa Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Uplands Drive and Paul Anka Drive just after 2 a.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigation.