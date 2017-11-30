South-end shooting sends 1 to hospital
Ottawa Police investigating shooting in area of Paul Anka Drive and Uplands
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 3:38AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 5:00AM EST
One person is in hospital in serious, but stable condition after a shooting in Ottawa’s south-end.
Ottawa Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Uplands Drive and Paul Anka Drive just after 2 a.m.
Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigation.