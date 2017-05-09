For many seniors at the Arnprior Villa retirement residence, it was a dream they never thought possible - a high school prom. But with the help from some high school students, that dream became a reality.

"I've never been to a prom," says excited resident Ina Mills.

It's an idea that formed many years ago, when Debbie Visinski started working at the Villa as director of recreation.

"A lot of them have never been to prom and it's something I've been wanting to do for at least 10 years," she says.

Recently, staff asked residents what they have missed or an experience they didn't have growing up. The number one thing that came up was a spring prom. That started a conversation with Arnprior High School teacher Jim Anas, who recruited his grade nine business class to help organize it.

"The purpose of this is really for the kids to give back to the community and be good model citizens," says Anas.

"(It's also) a chance for seniors to connect with (the students)."

The students broke off into committees and did most of the planning. Decorations, food, music and more were all arranged. They even went to the archives in Arnprior to dig up old school pictures from the town.

A local florist donated dozens of corsages, while the euchre table was packed with players both young and old. So was the dance floor.

"I never knew what it was like at prom. I never went to high school," says Merle Thomson-Allan.

The 101-year-old Villa resident was a step dancer when she was young, but she couldn't be convinced to dance at the prom.

"Not this afternoon. Maybe if I get a few drinks of rye or something," she jokes.

The impact on the students is evident.

"Seeing everyone smile and see how happy they are," says Isaac Burton.

"These folks have aged, but they're still young at heart," Visinski says.

"They're going to be talking about this for weeks. I know it will...bring back a few memories."