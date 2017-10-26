

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Snowy days in the national capital could force the closure of the just opened National Holocaust Monument.

Conservative Sen. Linda Frum says she's been told there are no plans for snow to be cleared from the grounds and walkways of the outdoor monument this winter.

The senator has raised the issue with Heritage Minister Melanie Joly's office, which referred a request for comment to the National Capital Commission; they did not immediately respond.

There's no roof on the six concrete triangles that make up the structure -- when the monument was officially opened last month, heavy rains forced the ceremony into the Canadian War Museum across the street.

The design specifications for the monument did call for a snow melting device to be installed, but a 2015 report suggested the device was scaled back for cost reasons.

The monument has already generated controversy for failing to identify Jews as main victims of the Holocaust on the commemorative plaque, which is now being rewritten.