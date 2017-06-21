

CTV Ottawa





Smiths Falls Police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old missing from his foster home.

Erik Lalonde went missing June 17. He's described as white, 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing orange pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact Smiths Falls Police at 613-283-0357 ext. 0.