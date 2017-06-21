Smiths Falls Police looking for missing 17-year-old Erik Lalonde
Smiths Falls police are looking for missing teen Erik Lalonde.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:40PM EDT
Smiths Falls Police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old missing from his foster home.
Erik Lalonde went missing June 17. He's described as white, 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing orange pants and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information can contact Smiths Falls Police at 613-283-0357 ext. 0.