

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are urging motorists to adjust their speeds to the snowy conditions.

There were 24 collisions on Ottawa roads during the morning commute. No serious injuries were reported.

OC Transpo told riders to expect delays today because of the snow. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority was reporting delays of up to 30 minutes for buses to Ottawa’s public and Catholic schools.

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted “Slow down, leave extra space, drive according to conditions. Just because you have winter tires, does not mean you can drive like it’s summer time.”

Environment Canada says Ottawa will receive up to 20 mm of snow today and tonight.

City of Ottawa snowplows have been deployed to clear roads and sideways.

