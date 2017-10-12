

CTV Ottawa





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into a single vehicle crash that left two teens with minor injuries.

The collision happened Wednesday around 6:12 p.m. in a yard on Maple Park Private at Hunt Club.

Police say a car lost control and crashed into a fence.

Ottawa Paramedics says two teenagers suffered minor injuries. A third was released at the scene.

Roads were closed for several hours. One lane eastbound at Hunt Club between Conroy Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive remains closed.

The SIU is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in any incident involving police.

No other information is available.

