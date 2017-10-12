SIU now investigating crash on Hunt Club Road
A car is seen flipped on its roof after crashing into a fence at the intersection of Maple Park Private at Hunt Club Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into a single vehicle crash that left two teens with minor injuries.
The collision happened Wednesday around 6:12 p.m. in a yard on Maple Park Private at Hunt Club.
Police say a car lost control and crashed into a fence.
Ottawa Paramedics says two teenagers suffered minor injuries. A third was released at the scene.
Roads were closed for several hours. One lane eastbound at Hunt Club between Conroy Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive remains closed.
The SIU is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in any incident involving police.
No other information is available.
ICYMI: Single vehicle collision had shut down Eastbound and Westbound lanes on Hunt Club and Lorry Greenberg. Now still one lane Eastbound— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 12, 2017