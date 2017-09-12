

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in the city's east end that left two men injured Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened at 260 Brittany Drive around 6:15 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there was an altercation between two officers and two suspects, when two officers discharged their guns.

Both of the suspects sustained injuries and were treated. They are now in police custody.

The SIU is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in any incident involving police.