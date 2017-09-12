SIU investigating shooting that left two men injured
The Special Investigations unit has invoked its mandate after a police-involved shooting in the east end. (Facebook/Jaime Charron-Peterson)
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 7:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 10:16PM EDT
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in the city's east end that left two men injured Tuesday evening.
Police say it happened at 260 Brittany Drive around 6:15 p.m.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there was an altercation between two officers and two suspects, when two officers discharged their guns.
Both of the suspects sustained injuries and were treated. They are now in police custody.
The SIU is called in to investigate when someone is injured or killed in any incident involving police.