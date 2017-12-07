SIU investigating fatal shooting in Douglas
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 1:52AM EST
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man west of Renfrew.
Ontario Provincial Police visited a home in the area of Scotch Bush Road and Sutherland Road in Douglas Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call from a concerned family member.
The SIU says while police were interacting with a man at the back of the property, he sustained a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit.