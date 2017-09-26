

Josh Pringle, CTV Ottawa





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash on in Arnprior.

The Special Investigation Unit says the multi-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon left one person dead and one in serious condition in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers received a complaint around 3:20 p.m. Monday about a stolen vehicle that was involved in a “fail to remain collision” in Renfrew.

OPP officers responding to the call spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 travelling eastbound in the area of Calabogie Road. The OPP says shortly after, the suspect vehicle collided with two vehicles on Daniel Street in Arnrprior.

A 65-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says the 20-year-old man driving the suspect vehicle was rushed to hospital in serious condition.