SIU investigating double fatality in Byward Market
Police car is parked in the Byward Market following possible shooting
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 3:49AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 9:45AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after two people were killed in a shooting in the Byward Market overnight Friday.
The SIU is called in for any incident involving police.
A witness, in the area at the time, says the incident allegedly started on Clarence St. It then escalated into a shooting infront of Ace Mercado and the Market Cleaners, eventually ending in the parking garage.
Police have blocked off Dalhousie from Clarence to Murray.
More to come.