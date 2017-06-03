

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after two people were killed in a shooting in the Byward Market overnight Friday.

The SIU is called in for any incident involving police.

A witness, in the area at the time, says the incident allegedly started on Clarence St. It then escalated into a shooting infront of Ace Mercado and the Market Cleaners, eventually ending in the parking garage.

Police have blocked off Dalhousie from Clarence to Murray.

More to come.