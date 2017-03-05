

Ontario’s Special Investigations unit confirms it is investigating allegations of sexual assault against an Ottawa Police officer.

The SIU says the alleged sexual assault took place approximately six years ago and it invoked its mandate in January when notified.

One subject officer and four witness officers have been designated.

The officer’s name has not been released.

“As this is a case where an allegation of sexual assault was made, the SIU will not be releasing or confirming any further details in order to protect the identity and privacy of the complainant ‎and others involved,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The SIU investigates whenever there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.