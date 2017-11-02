

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A small sinkhole, which opened up on Rideau Street near Sussex Drive Thursday afternoon, has been filled and covered with a metal plate.

It wasn't quite as big as the massive crater that split open Rideau Street in June of 2016, but it still caused traffic delays.

OC Transpo buses had to be detoured onto the Mackenzie King bridge while crews worked to repair the road. STO routes that serve Rideau Street were sent to Mackenzie Avenue and Wellington Street.

routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 18 will be detoured due to road degradation on Rideau .Catch rtes Mackenzie King https://t.co/9qivfXfYoQ — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 2, 2017

Retour à la maison à partir du centre-ville #Ottawa | Arrêts sur l’avenue Mackenzie et Wellington desservis. Aucun service Centre Rideau. pic.twitter.com/cBWi7AGZMm — STO (@STOGatineau) November 2, 2017

OC Transpo warned of "system-wide delays" in the wake of the detour.

There will be system-wide delays due Rideau Street closure: rts 4,5,6,7,9,11,12,14,18 detoured onto Mac Bridge. https://t.co/9qivfXfYoQ — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 2, 2017

In a statement, Steve Cripps, Director of O-Train Construction, Transportation Services Dept., said, "Initial indications are that there is consolidation of materials around a hydro duct bank. Crews are currently using a hydro-vac to further expose the area in question to confirm the initial indications. Once that is complete, the area will be backfilled with concrete, and a steel plate will be placed over the area."

Cripps said the road would be reopened as soon as the City received a sign-off from an engineer.

The hole was filled and covered up around 4:45 p.m.

The "road degradation" on Rideau has been filled. Hole covered by a large piece of metal @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/no0CuXcYeG — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 2, 2017

A follow-up statement from the City blamed a "void" beneath the hydro duct bank.

City says the "investigation revealed that settlement of material left a small void under the concrete ductbank." @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 2, 2017

It’s been over a year since a massive hole opened up on Rideau Street, rerouting traffic for weeks. That one was blamed on sandy, saturated soil that collapsed, breaking a water pipe. The collapse led to the crater that stretched across all lanes of traffic and swallowed a van.

It remains unclear how long buses will be rerouted.

The road is closed between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street. The City says it is working to reopen Rideau Street as soon as possible.