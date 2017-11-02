A small sinkhole, which opened up on Rideau Street near Sussex Drive Thursday afternoon, has been filled and covered with a metal plate.

It wasn't quite as big as the massive crater that split open Rideau Street in June of 2016, but it still caused traffic delays.

OC Transpo buses had to be detoured onto the Mackenzie King bridge while crews worked to repair the road. STO routes that serve Rideau Street were sent to Mackenzie Avenue and Wellington Street.

OC Transpo warned of "system-wide delays" in the wake of the detour.

In a statement, Steve Cripps, Director of O-Train Construction, Transportation Services Dept., said, "Initial indications are that there is consolidation of materials around a hydro duct bank. Crews are currently using a hydro-vac to further expose the area in question to confirm the initial indications.  Once that is complete, the area will be backfilled with concrete, and a steel plate will be placed over the area."

Cripps said the road would be reopened as soon as the City received a sign-off from an engineer.

The hole was filled and covered up around 4:45 p.m.

A follow-up statement from the City blamed a "void" beneath the hydro duct bank.

It’s been over a year since a massive hole opened up on Rideau Street, rerouting traffic for weeks. That one was blamed on sandy, saturated soil that collapsed, breaking a water pipe. The collapse led to the crater that stretched across all lanes of traffic and swallowed a van.

It remains unclear how long buses will be rerouted.

The road is closed between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street. The City says it is working to reopen Rideau Street as soon as possible.