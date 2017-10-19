Get your shovels ready for the winter.

AccuWeather’s winter forecast is calling for “above normal” snowfall for Ottawa and most of Ontario during the winter of 2017-18.

A media release says “there will be opportunities for several significant snow events” in Ottawa and Montreal this winter, especially in January-February.

Temperatures are forecast to be “near normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

It’s already been a wet 2017 for Ottawa. According to the Twitter account @YOW_Weather, Ottawa has received 1102.7 mm of precipitation this year.