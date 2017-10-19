

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Get your shovels ready for the winter.

AccuWeather’s winter forecast is calling for “above normal” snowfall for Ottawa and most of Ontario during the winter of 2017-18.

A media release says “there will be opportunities for several significant snow events” in Ottawa and Montreal this winter, especially in January-February.

Temperatures are forecast to be “near normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

It’s already been a wet 2017 for Ottawa. According to the Twitter account @YOW_Weather, Ottawa has received 1102.7 mm of precipitation this year.