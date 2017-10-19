"Significant snow events" expected this winter in Ottawa
Ottawa snow.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 4:03AM EDT
Get your shovels ready for the winter.
AccuWeather’s winter forecast is calling for “above normal” snowfall for Ottawa and most of Ontario during the winter of 2017-18.
A media release says “there will be opportunities for several significant snow events” in Ottawa and Montreal this winter, especially in January-February.
Temperatures are forecast to be “near normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
It’s already been a wet 2017 for Ottawa. According to the Twitter account @YOW_Weather, Ottawa has received 1102.7 mm of precipitation this year.